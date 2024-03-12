Satversmes tiesa sāk izskatīt lietu par normām, kas paredz aizliegumu audzēt dzīvniekus tikai kažokādu ieguvei

Pieteikumu iesniedzējas ir kapitālsabiedrības, tostarp viens ārvalstī reģistrēts komersants, kuras audzē un tur ūdeles un lapsas kažokādu ieguvei. Apstrīdētās normas liedzot tām tiesības ar to nodarboties. Tādējādi Pieteikumu iesniedzēju ieskatā apstrīdētās normas aizskar Satversmes 1. pantā ietverto tiesiskās paļāvības aizsardzības principu un Satversmes 105. panta pirmajā un trešajā teikumā ietvertās tiesības uz īpašumu. Vienlaikus ārvalstī reģistrētās pieteikuma iesniedzējas ieskatā apstrīdētās normas pārkāpj Līguma par Eiropas Savienības darbību 49. pantā ietvertās tiesības veikt uzņēmējdarbību.
Satversmes tiesa lietu izskata rakstveida procesā. Nolēmums jāpieņem ne vēlāk kā 30 dienu laikā pēc Satversmes tiesas sēdes.
Plašāka informācija: https://www.satv.tiesa.gov.lv/press-release/satversmes-tiesa-sak-izskatit-lietu-par-normam-kas-paredz-aizliegumu-audzet-dzivniekus-tikai-kazokadu-ieguvei/
