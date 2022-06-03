Ar gājienu Tukumā atklāts bērnu tautas deju festivāls «Latviju bērni danci veda»/FOTO un Video/
Šodien, 3. jūnijā, piedaloties ap 2000 dejotāju, Tukumā notiek festivāls «Latviju bērni danci veda». Jau 11.00 svētkus atklāja ar gājienu, kas noslēdzās Tukuma parkā. Dienas garumā – no 12.00 līdz 17.10 – dejas notiks Brīvības laukumā, laukumā pie Tukuma novada domes Talsu ielā 4 un pilsētas parkā. Pasākuma laikā tiek organizētas arī radošās darbnīcas un var iepazīties ar skolēnu veidoto uzņēmumu veikumu. Nāc un skaties!
Komentāri
Ļoti žel ka tas viss notiek darba laikā, kad lielākā daļa pieaugušo strādā 🙁
Kur var apskatīt dejas,ko bērni dejoja
