Šodien svinam Ziemas saulgriežus/video/

Jau šodien, 21. decembrī, atzīmē ziemas saulgriežus, un no šī brīža dienas kļūs mazliet, bet tomēr gaišākas. Arī Slampes kopienu centra «Rīti» klienti un pagasta seniori šajā rītā svētkus svinēja. Savukārt bluķi vilka cauri ciema centram, simboliski sadedzinot visas nelaimes un nebūšanas, palīdzēja folkloras kopa «Pūrs». Vēl šodien bluķi pulksten 18.00 vilks arī Zantes pagastā, kam visi aicināti pievienoties pagasta centrā pie kultūras nama. Savukārt Tukuma pusē 18.00 saulgriežus svinēs Āža kalnā.
Komentāri
[Lūdzu nedzēst manu angļu valodā rakstīto komentāru!]
WINTER SOLSTICE — THE YULE LOG EVE (2022).
Today is 21st December. For all people who live in the Northern Hemisphere, today is Winter solstice.
The Winter Solstice or Yule Log Eve is celebrated on the shortest day and the longest night of the year. Heathen celebrations of Winter solstice can also include a lot of f rituals. For example, Norse heathens (Asatru believers) pray to Norse Gods, but Baltic heathens (dievturi) pray to Latvian Gods – God Perkons, Goddess Laima and Goddess Mara. Traditions can be different.
Winter solstice are of great significance for the Baltic people. As in old times, to ward off the darkness, cold, last year’s hard luck, bad work and thoughts, people roll the Yule Log from one house to another and eventually burn it. The Yule Log burning symbolizes the beginning of a new solar year and the Sun itself, which is very important for latvians.
Merry Winter solstice and blessed Yule!
Ar cieņu, Skolnieciņš
Ticēsim Dabas Mātes varenībai un svinēsim Ziemas saulgriežus cieņpilni. Ar cieņu, Skolnieciņš
Šodien ir 2022. gada 21. decembris. Godāsim Latvju Dievus šajā svinīgajā laikā! Ar saticību, Skolnieciņš
Interesanti kurš no video redzamajiem ir Skolnieciņš.
Jeb arī video redzamie nav īstie latvju dievu atbalstītāji, jo riktīgie latvju dievi rādās tikai tiem izredzētajiem mežoņu kulta pielūdzējiem, kuri lieto mušmiru suņčuru dieva dziru.