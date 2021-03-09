Uz Eiropas čempionāta atlases turnīru Gruzijā devusies Latvijas U-17 volejbolistu izlase un viens no tā dalībniekiem ķesterciemnieks – Krišs Liepiņš

Spēlētāju vidū arī tukumnieks Krišs Liepiņš. Turnīrs Tbilisi gan galvenajam trenerim, gan izlasei būs debija Valstsvienību sacensībās, kaut vienība tika nokomplektēta 2019. gadā un pagājušo sezonu spēlēja Entuziastu volejbola līgā (EVL). Līdz šim ne ar vienas citas valsts izlasi tikties Covid-19 apstākļos nav izdevies.
Sestdien puišiem bija rīta treniņš un Covid-19 testi, svētdien – brīvdiena, šodien – ceļš uz Gruziju, bet ceturtdien jau sākas spēles, kas noritēs četras dienas pēc kārtas. Pretiniekus izdosies ieraudzīt tikai uz vietas.
Komentāri
This is a topic that’s near to my heart…
Take care! Where are your contact details though?
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to
my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell
to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside
and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
Having read this I thought it was very enlightening.
I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this short
article together. I once again find myself spending a lot
of time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it
was still worthwhile!
I am genuinely delighted to glance at this webpage posts which includes tons of helpful data, thanks for providing these
statistics.
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on several websites for
about a year and am worried about switching
to another platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
Ahaa, its good discussion about this piece of writing at this place at this webpage, I have read
all that, so now me also commenting here.