«FIZMIX Eksperiments» reģionālajā pusfinālā – Tukuma 3. pamatskolas un Jaunpils vidusskolas komandas

Rīgas reģiona 10 spēcīgākās komandas, kas piedalīsies pusfinālā, ir:
- “Victoriam Temporis”, Jūrmalas pilsētas Jaundubultu vidusskola;
- “5 Hz”, Siguldas Valsts ģimnāzija;
- “Viļumsoni”, Siguldas Valsts ģimnāzija;
- “Elektrolīts”, Tukuma 3. pamatskola;
- “ArHimēDa Fiziķi”, Tukuma 3. pamatskola;
- “Exupery”, Starptautiskā vidusskola “Ekziperī”;
- “Fizzy”, Siguldas 1. pamatskola;
- “GrAvItOnI”, Jaunpils vidusskola;
- “Tā sauktie inženieri”, Zvejniekciema vidusskola;
- “xXx_Fiziks_xXx”, Pumpuru vidusskola.
Skolēnu erudīcijas konkursa “FIZMIX Eksperiments” pusfināls neklātienē norisināsies jau 12. aprīlī, taču fināla norise 22. aprīlī tiks apvienota ar Latvijas Fizikas dienu. Pasākuma laikā jebkuram interesantam tiešsaistē būs iespēja klausīties iedvesmojošas lekcijas, ļaut sevi pārsteigt ar eksperimentiem un atraktīviem video, kā arī piedalīties prāta spēlēs, lai pārbaudītu savas zināšanas jautājumos par zaļo fiziku un energoefektivitāti. Izglītojoši izklaidējošā programma būs interesanta gan bērniem, gan pieaugušajiem. Pasākuma tiešraidi plkst. 14:00 būs iespējams vērot portālā TVNET un https://www.facebook.com/FIZMIX.
Komentāri
