Ārkārtas situāciju pagarina līdz 7. februārim; spēkā būs visi līdzšinējie ierobežojumi

Premjerministrs Krišjānis Kariņš attālinātā preses konferencē skaidroja, ka šonedēļ pirmo reizi vērojama stabilitāte Covid-19 saslimstības rādītājos, taču kopumā situācija, jo īpaši slimnīcās, arvien ir kritiska. Veselības ministrs Daniels Pavļuts piebilda – slimnīcas ir pārslogotas un mirstība, diemžēl, arvien ir augstā līmenī (kopumā Covid19 ir laupījis jau 1012 dzīvības). Viņš arī aicināja ieviest tā saukto “luksofora principu“, kas paredz, ka par ierobežojumu atcelšanu varētu diskutēm brīdī, kas saslimstības rādītāji būs būtiski uzlabojušies. Viens no mērķiem – 14 dienu kumulatīvais COVID-19 gadījumu skaits uz 100 000 iedzīvotāju būs 200 gadījumi. Šobrīd šis radītājs ir… 689 gadījumi.
Komentāri
Atkal tie “citplanētieši” klāt- atraduši jauku vietiņu pačatot!!Nu,feini!
